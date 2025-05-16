Fatal Shooting Under Investigation After PG County Barricade: Police (Developing)

Officers from the Seat Pleasant Police Department and other nearby agencies were called to a home in the 6400 block of Greig Street, where a person barricaded himself inside.

Shortly after 1:20 p.m. on May 16, investigators say that the incident has turned into a fatal shooting investigation.

More information is expected to be released as Prince George's and Seat Pleasant police investigate the shooting.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rockville and receive free news updates.