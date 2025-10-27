Rockville resident Elijah Bell, 33, is behind bars following an investigation into drug distribution in the area, police said.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, last week, detectives executed multiple search warrants "as part of a months-long investigation into Bell’s suspected drug distribution activities."

During the search, officers recovered approximately 2,726 grams of cocaine, nearly 10 pounds of cannabis, two handguns, and roughly $10,000 in cash.

Further investigation revealed that Bell is prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior convictions.

Detectives also determined that both handguns had been previously reported stolen.

Bell was charged with:

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute;

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis);

Multiple weapons charges.

He is being held without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rockville and receive free news updates.