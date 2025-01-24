Mostly Cloudy 34°

SHARE

Driver Who Mowed Down Multiple People Near Rockville Courthouse Charged With Attempted Murder

More than a month after a driver allegedly intentionally struck at least three people outside a Montgomery County courthouse, authorities announced that a man has been arrested.

Walter Giovanni Marquez-Aviles

Walter Giovanni Marquez-Aviles

 Photo Credit: Rockville Police Department
Walter Giovanni Marquez-Aviles

Walter Giovanni Marquez-Aviles

Photo Credit: Rockville Police Department
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Walter Giovanni Marquez-Aviles, 44, is facing multiple charges after investigators determined that he intentionally rammed his vehicle into his victims.

The Gaithersburg resident was involved in the crash at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, near the 100 block of East Montgomery Avenue.

Police said that he crashed his dark-colored SUV and fled the area, two of whom - a 79-year-old woman and 18-year-old man - were hospitalized for days.

Marquez-Aviles was arrested in Hyattsville and charged with three counts each of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Rockville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE