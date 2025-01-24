Driver Who Mowed Down Multiple People Near Rockville Courthouse Charged With Attempted Murder

Walter Giovanni Marquez-Aviles, 44, is facing multiple charges after investigators determined that he intentionally rammed his vehicle into his victims.

The Gaithersburg resident was involved in the crash at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, near the 100 block of East Montgomery Avenue.

Police said that he crashed his dark-colored SUV and fled the area, two of whom - a 79-year-old woman and 18-year-old man - were hospitalized for days.

Marquez-Aviles was arrested in Hyattsville and charged with three counts each of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

