Double Shooting In Rockville Being Investigated As Homicide, Police Say

Officers were called to the 14900 block of Southlawn Lane before 9 a.m. on Aug. 29 in Rockville, where there was a reported shooting with two suspected victims.

According to the Laurel Police Department, a vehicle that fled the scene of the double shooting was connected to a domestic-related shooting that was reported earlier on Thursday.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced that the shooting was being investigated as a homicide.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

