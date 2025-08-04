Dimas Gonzalo Contreras-Nolasco, 54, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for second-degree rape and sex offense charges in Montgomery County.

Now, he now faces up to two more years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, and supervised release after pleading guilty to re-entering the US without permission.

Contreras-Nolasco was first removed from the country in 2005, after he tried to enter through the Del Rio, Texas border crossing using a false oral claim of citizenship, according to court records.

Border agents determined he was lying and expedited his removal, sending him back to Mexico.

But that didn’t stop him from coming back.

In September 2021, law enforcement in Rockville, Maryland, arrested Contreras-Nolasco for rape.

He was later convicted in March 2022 in the Montgomery County Circuit Court, where he was sentenced to 20 years, with all but 10 years suspended, for second-degree rape and a second-degree sex offense.

At no point did Contreras-Nolasco obtain legal consent from the US Attorney General or the Secretary of Homeland Security to return to the country, federal authorities said.

The illegal re-entry charge carries up to 2 years in federal prison, in addition to his current state sentence.

