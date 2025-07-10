Deadly Apartment Shooting In Rockville Ruled Homicide Nearly A Month Later: Police

Vincent De Porres Young II, 38, of Rockville, was discovered with gunshot wounds on the morning of Saturday, June 14, inside an apartment in the 600 block of Blandford Street, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Officers with Montgomery County Police and Rockville City Police responded just before 8 a.m. that morning to conduct a welfare check.

There, they found Young, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, July 10, police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore officially ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy.

No suspect has been identified and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Major Crimes Division.

