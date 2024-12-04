DC Mom Finds $50K Jackpot Hiding In Forgotten Maryland Lottery Ticket

The longtime Maryland Lottery player picked up the $50,000 Cash instant ticket on a whim at the Seat Pleasant BP gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway while she was on her way to a hair appointment with her college-age daughter and snagged the $20 scratch-off.

Weeks later, while off duty from her job as a social worker, the DC native finally decided to check her ticket, where a quick scan at a Maryland Lottery retailer revealed the life-changing $50,000 top prize.

“I knew I had to share the news with my daughter right away,” the winner said breathlessly, adding that her daughter thought she was kidding at first.

The lucky winner plans to use her windfall to pay off debts, make investments, and help others.

Her good fortune also brought a $500 bonus to the Seat Pleasant BP for selling the winning ticket.

The $50,000 Cash game, which launched in December 2022, still has 68 top prizes left, along with other rewards ranging from $20 to $5,000.

