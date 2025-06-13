Mostly Cloudy 87°

Child Hospitalized, Adults Seriously Injured In Five-Car Montgomery County Crash: Officials

Two adults were seriously hurt and a child was hospitalized following a brutal five-vehicle crash that lit up Randolph Road in Maryland, authorities said.

The scene of the five-vehicle crash in Montgomery County.

Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
Firefighters responded to the crash just east of Connecticut Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesperson.

Photos from the scene show at least five badly wrecked vehicles, including a commercial SUV with extensive front-end damage and another car torn apart down the middle of the roadway.

Emergency responders rushed two adult trauma patients to local hospitals with serious injuries. Several others, including one child, were also taken to area hospitals for further treatment, Piringer said.

The crash caused a full shutdown of eastbound Randolph Road near the intersection.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

