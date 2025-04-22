Charles Erby, who has no fixed address, was sentenced to 40 years in prison following his arrest in DC and conviction of multiple rape offenses alst year

Prosecutors say that his conviction came following an incident on April 10, 2024, when Erby began speaking to a 17-year-old on her way home from school at the Rockville Metro Station.

The two boarded the same Metrobus, where the conversation continued after he asked for her number and started texting her.

"While the two were conversing in the back of the bus, a female bystander sat in between (the teen) and (Erby) and wrote a note to her using a pink pen, asking if she was safe," prosecutors said.

"(The teen) shook her head no and mouthed 'I don’t know,' to the woman, and then proceeded to show her a note on her cell phone that said, 'I’m 17."

According to court documents, the teen became uncomfortable with the conversation and exited the bus at Veirs Mill Road and Aspen Hill Road with Erby right behind her.

Erby followed her, took her hand and guided the teen to a wooded area, where he raped her, filming parts of the assault and taking lewd photos of the girl.

He then fled before ultimately being identified as a suspect, arrested, and later convicted in Montgomery County.

“(Erby) preyed upon an innocent child in our community," State's Attorney John McCarthy said. "The judge very appropriately issued the maximum penalty allowed under the law.

"All of our children should be able to travel to and from school safely, without the concern of becoming victims of crime.”

As part of his sentence, Erby will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life when he is released.

