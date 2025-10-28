Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation At Rockville Medical Office; Teen Charged: Police

Montgomery County police said the threat targeted Rockville Internal Medicine, located in the 1200 block of Seven Locks Road, just before 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 23.

According to investigators, the office received two phone calls at 9:40 a.m. and 9:42 a.m. from what was believed to be the same person, stating there was a bomb in the building.

The threat prompted a large emergency response and evacuation, as officers from Montgomery County and Rockville City Police, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, worked to determine whether the threat was real.

Police said the threat was ultimately determined to be not valid.

Following an investigation by the department’s Behavioral Assessment and Administrative Unit, detectives identified the suspect as a 17-year-old man from Silver Spring.

He has been charged with:

Threats of mass violence;

Telephone misuse;

Threats of arson;

Providing false statements concerning a destructive device or toxic material.

Because the suspect is underage, his name has not been released. Officials said the case will be handled through the Department of Juvenile Services.

