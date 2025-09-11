Mostly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

BB Gun, Bullet Found In Northwood High School Classroom; Teens Arrested After Lockdown: Police

Two 15-year-old students are facing charges after a Maryland high school was placed on lockdown Thursday when officers found a BB gun and a live round of ammunition inside the building, officials said.

Northwood High School&nbsp;

Northwood High School 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Montgomery County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Montgomery County Police said Northwood High School went into lockdown just after 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, when reports came in that a student may have a firearm inside.

School administrators and Community Engagement Officers searched a classroom and found two students. On a desk near one of the teens, police said they saw a gun magazine.

A search of the students led to the recovery of a BB gun from one and a live 9mm round in the pocket of the other, according to investigators.

Both students, 15, were arrested. 

One was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. Both were charged with disruption of school operations.

Earlier in the day, at around 11:00 a.m., the school had gone into “secure” status after a report of a person with a gun outside the campus, but police determined the weapon was a toy and lifted the order. No arrests were made at that time.

Police said the students were taken to the 2nd District station and released to their parents.

to follow Daily Voice Rockville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE