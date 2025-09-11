BB Gun, Bullet Found In Northwood High School Classroom; Teens Arrested After Lockdown: Police

Montgomery County Police said Northwood High School went into lockdown just after 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, when reports came in that a student may have a firearm inside.

School administrators and Community Engagement Officers searched a classroom and found two students. On a desk near one of the teens, police said they saw a gun magazine.

A search of the students led to the recovery of a BB gun from one and a live 9mm round in the pocket of the other, according to investigators.

Both students, 15, were arrested.

One was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. Both were charged with disruption of school operations.

Earlier in the day, at around 11:00 a.m., the school had gone into “secure” status after a report of a person with a gun outside the campus, but police determined the weapon was a toy and lifted the order. No arrests were made at that time.

Police said the students were taken to the 2nd District station and released to their parents.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rockville and receive free news updates.