62 Infected Deer Detected In Maryland As Fatal Disease Spreads To New County

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed 62 white-tailed deer tested positive for CWD in 2024, with one new case reported for the first time in Howard County, prompting state officials to expand the CWD management zone in 2025.

“Unfortunately, chronic wasting disease continues to spread nationally, regionally, and within the state of Maryland,” said Karina Stonesifer, director of the DNR’s Wildlife and Heritage Service.

Most infected deer came from known hotspots, including Allegany (34), Washington (17), Frederick (7), and Montgomery (3) counties.

But the detection in Howard County triggered an update: the management area will now include all of Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties.

The deadly neurological disease affects deer, elk, and moose and has now been detected in 285 deer statewide since it was first confirmed in Maryland back in 2011.

DNR officials say more than 1,300 deer were tested in 2024 alone as part of their ongoing surveillance program. Hunters in affected areas are being asked to stay informed about updated rules on carcass transportation and field dressing to help slow the spread.

Chronic wasting disease was first confirmed in Maryland in February 2011. Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia have all documented the disease in the region. The latest findings bring the number of positive cases in Maryland to 285.

According to the US Geological Survey, Maryland is one of 36 states and 4 Canadian provinces with chronic wasting disease documented in free-ranging cervids in North America.

Hunters should still feel safe eating venison, according to the DNR, though officials recommend avoiding meat from visibly sick animals and discarding parts like the brain and spinal column during processing.

