$1M Blaze Destroys Rockville Home, Residents Escape, Cat Still Missing (Photos)

Firefighters were called just before 6:50 a.m. on Oct. 15 to Starlight Court in the Fallsmead/Horizon Hill neighborhood, where heavy flames and thick smoke were shooting from a single-family home when crews arrived, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service (MCFRS).

Officials said two adults and two family pets made it out safely after being awakened by barking dogs and smoke alarms. A cat; however, remains unaccounted for later on Wednesday afternoon.

Roughly 65 firefighters responded and battled intense fire conditions that quickly spread through the basement and up the exterior walls before being brought under control.

The cause of the blaze was ruled accidental, originating in the basement near the electric panel, MCFRS said.

Damage was estimated at $1 million.

No injuries were reported.

