$1M Blaze Destroys Derwood Home, Damages Two Others: Fire Officials

Fire broke out around 7 a.m. on the deck of a two-story single-family home in the 8100 block of Pepper Ridge Way in Derwood, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The flames quickly extended into the attic, igniting a fierce blaze that spread to two neighboring homes and drew a massive response from 75 firefighters.

Crews encountered “heavy fire conditions upon arrival,” Piringer said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the fire originated outside the home and involved two ignition sources — a grill and electrical wiring. The cause has been ruled accidental and undetermined.

Damage is estimated at $1 million, and the family living in the house of origin has been displaced.

Photos from the scene show charred siding, collapsed roofing, and extensive smoke damage to all three structures.

