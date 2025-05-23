Man Gunned Down And Left On Riverdale Roadside: Two Arrested In Cold-Blooded Killing: Police

Prince George’s County Police say 33-year-old Jose Guardado-Orellana of Mount Rainier and 30-year-old Santiago De La O Lemus of Landover have been charged in the October 2024 killing of Hyattsville resident Jeiver Pozuelos Cervantes, 38.

On Oct. 24, 2024, officers were flagged down near Veterans Parkway and Riverdale Road in Riverdale by a concerned Good Samaritan who spotted an unresponsive man on the side of the roadway, police said.

The man, later identified as Pozuelos Cervantes, was pronounced dead at the scene with gunshot wounds.

"Through various investigative techniques, detectives identified both De La O Lemus and Guardado-Orellana as the suspects in this fatal shooting,” police said.

Investigators believe Pozuelos Cervantes was shot during a robbery.

According to the department, De La O Lemus was arrested on Dec. 4, 2024, in South Carolina with help from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals Service.

He was later extradited back to Maryland.

Guardado-Orellana was arrested in Baltimore on May 12 by the PGPD Fugitive Unit and Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Both men are charged with first- and second-degree murder and related offenses. They’re being held without bond at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

