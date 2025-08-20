Overcast 72°

Airborne Honda Slams Into Mercedes In Deadly Seven-Vehicle PG County Crash (Updated)

A deadly chain-reaction crash on a busy Prince George’s County highway left two women dead and sent five others to the hospital, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers said the seven-vehicle crash happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, on Route 202 at St. Joseph’s Drive in Landover.

Investigators said a Honda Accord driven by Tierra Johnson, 28, of Upper Marlboro, struck a curb divider and went airborne. 

The Accord then hit a Toyota Tundra, pushing it into a Dodge Grand Caravan, before slamming into four more vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz E 300.

The Mercedes was being driven by Tara Gross, 50, of Camp Springs, with Dandra Byrd, 31, of Riverdale, in the passenger seat. 

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders at the scene of the crash. The Accord overturned and came to rest in a ditch near the intersection.

Five people, including Johnson, were rushed to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for treatment of undisclosed injuries. 

Others were treated at the scene or were uninjured.

Troopers said speed was a contributing factor, though the cause of the seven-vehicle crash remain under investigation.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County.

