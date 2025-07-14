Suspicious Vehicle Spotted Before Cecil County House Fire, Officials Say

The fire broke out at 10:42 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, inside a two-story single-family home on the 5800 block of Telegraph Road in Elkton, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, released Monday.

The fire, which caused an estimated $1,000 in damage, was discovered by a neighbor, officials said.

The home did not have a smoke alarm, and no fire alarms or sprinklers were present, they noted. No injuries were reported.

Roughly 40 firefighters from the Singerly Fire Company and nearby departments battled the blaze for more than three hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

