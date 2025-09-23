The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, Sept. 23, that Mollie Glover, 35, of Pylesville, has been charged in connection with a September 2023 robbery at Truist Bank in Street.

Investigators said the break came earlier this month when Harford County detectives assisted another agency in a separate robbery probe.

That’s when they spotted similarities linking both cases — and tied them back to the 2023 holdup.

Detectives determined that after the robbery, 34-year-old Hank Hamilton fled in a rented white Volkswagen Tiguan. Rental records pointed back to Glover, who police say provided vehicles and helped Hamilton escape.

On Thursday, Sept. 18, Harford deputies — backed by their Special Response Team and Warrant Unit — raided Glover’s home on Whiteford Road. Inside, they recovered clothing believed to have been used in the robbery.

Glover was arrested and later released on pretrial conditions.

Hamilton, also charged, remains locked up in another jurisdiction. Harford County deputies are now working with partner agencies to pursue charges against him locally.

“The HCSO extends its appreciation to the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office and the Pennsylvania State Police for their assistance in this investigation,” the agency said in a statement announcing the arrest.

