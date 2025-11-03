Maryland Family Displaced After Fire Rips Through Rising Sun Home, Injures Resident

Firefighters were called just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, to the 1300 block of Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway for a reported structure fire, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun said crews arrived to find “smoke showing from all sides, and a fire in the rear of the residence that had extended through the attic.”

Roughly 40 volunteers from Rising Sun responded, joined by mutual aid crews from Oxford (PA), North East, Charlestown, and Water Witch fire companies, along with the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services.

A draft site was established on Calvert Road to supply water to tankers shuttling to the scene.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal reported the fire started on the exterior of the one-story home and spread quickly through the attic.

It took about 25 minutes to bring it under control.

One occupant suffered minor burns while trying to put out the flames and refused treatment at the scene, officials said.

Investigators estimated $30,000 in damage, noting the home had no sprinklers, and the smoke alarms were present but located in unprotected areas.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The family has been displaced and is being assisted by relatives, according to the Fire Marshal.

