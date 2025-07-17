Lightning Strike Destroys Conowingo Barns, Shed In $200K Blaze: Fire Marshal

The fire broke out shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, at a private property on the 100 block of McCauley Road, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

It happened approximately an hour after Cecil County went under a Flood Warning due to severe weather conditions.

Investigators said the owners heard a lightning strike, then discovered flames spreading through several buildings on their property. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had engulfed two barns, a shed, and a garage.

The barns and shed were destroyed.

The garage sustained "heavy to moderate damage," and the family’s nearby home was hit with radiant heat damage, but they were not displaced, authorities said.

Roughly 30 firefighters from Water Witch and the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun battled the flames for 20 minutes.

Investigators confirmed the blaze was natural in origin, caused by a lightning strike, and estimate the loss at $200,000.

There were no injuries, and no smoke or fire alarms were present on the property.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rising Sun-Conowingo and receive free news updates.