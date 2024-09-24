Fatal Shooting, Fire Under Investigation Following Incident In Conowingo: State Police

Maryland State Police detectives have launched an investigation following reports of shots fired in Conowingo that left one person - whose name has not been released - dead, and another injured.

A suspect is in custody, investigators noted.

According to investigators, at around 2 p.m., first responders were called to a residence in the 200 block of Mt. Zoar Road, where there was a reported shooting and fire inside an area home.

Emergency personnel from the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Another victim, a 78-year-old woman, was transported by paramedics to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Police say that one suspect was apprehended, though no additional details were released.

The incident is now being investigated by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, which shut down a stretch of Mt. Zoar Road.

