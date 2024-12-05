Delaware Man Charged In Cecil County Party Shooting That Left Two Dead, Two Injured: State PD

Justice Schmeek Pratt, of Bear, Delaware, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 4, by the Maryland State Apprehension Team with assistance from the Delaware State Police and First State Fugitive Task Force, who charged him with second-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and firearm offenses.

The arrest followed a search warrant executed at a residence on Channing Drive in Bear, where police recovered two 9mm pistols and ammunition, officials said.

Pratt is awaiting an initial court appearance in Cecil County.

The shooting occurred early on Nov. 2 during a party on Chestnut Drive in Elkton.

Maryland State Police investigators said an argument broke out among attendees and spilled outside. Pratt is accused of firing into the crowd, striking multiple people.

When troopers arrived around 6 a.m. that morning, they found one victim with gunshot wounds who was transported to Christiana Hospital. His identity has not been released.

Two other victims were taken to area hospitals by bystanders.

One, identified as Tamir Rasheek Davis, 26, of New Castle, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim, a woman, was treated for her injuries and has not been identified.

A fourth victim, Darius Anthony Blalock, 26, of Bear, Delaware, was discovered later that morning along the side of southbound I-95 near mile marker 107.2. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the incident and urges anyone with information to contact the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.

