Conowingo Woman Charged With Arson After Setting Ex-Boyfriend’s Trailer Ablaze: Fire Marshal

Krysti Nicole Dabravalskas, 39, was arrested after Maryland State Police and the Office of the State Fire Marshal tied her to the Friday night blaze on Eckman Lane, investigators said in a press release.

Troopers initially responded to the property Saturday, Nov. 30, around 7 p.m. for a domestic-related assault involving Dabravalskas in Conowingo, officials said.

During their investigation, witnesses claimed Dabravalskas intentionally set fire to a 1986 Fleetwood Yukon travel trailer located on the property the night before.

Fire marshals later determined the fire was deliberately set, causing approximately $2,000 in damages. The trailer was completely destroyed, and authorities said the fire department was never notified.

No additional property damage was reported.

Dabravalskas has been charged with second-degree arson; first-degree malicious burning; arson threat; and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

She is being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center.

If convicted on all counts, she could face up to 28 years in prison and more than $32,000 in fines.

