MCain, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 12 at work due to a brain aneurysm, according to his obituary, leaving behind his wife and two children.

"Todd was also known to many in the community as the kind owner of Three Bears Carry Out in Baltimore Highlands," organizers of a GoFundMe for the family wrote. "He was a man of few words, but had a heart of gold.

"Understandably, Todd's family was not prepared for this devastating loss."

"Todd was a great person, he told us on Friday that he would have the potato soup this week," one customer said. "I will miss seeing him at 11:45 at least 3 days a week.

"Todd thank you for always taking care of us at work. You were one of a kind and will be sorely missed by all of us at Pallet Corp."

Another added: "Sending prayers of comfort to you and his family ... My heart is broken," Gloria Marie Feuerstein wrote. "Such a sweet beautiful person.

"My husband and I looked forward to seeing him when we came down from Pennsylvania ... We loved the food at (Three Bears Carry Out).

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"While his family and friends are mourning his tragic passing, we are hoping to give Tracy one less thing to worry about by raising funds for Todd's funeral expenses and Matthew's future."

