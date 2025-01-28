Fair 45°

Teen Charged As Adult In Killing Of Jamal Davis In Baltimore

A 15-year-old who gunned down a security guard at McDonald's in Baltimore in front of his son will be charged as an adult with his murder, police say.

Jamal Davis was shot and killed while working security at McDonald's in Baltimore.

 Photo Credit: Metro Crime Stoppers of Baltimore/Google Mapls
Zak Failla
Early in the afternoon on Sunday, Jan. 12, first responders were called to the fast food restaurant in the 4400 block of Reisterstown Road, where they found 38-year-old Jamal Davis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Baltimore Police Department announced that a 15-year-old has been identified as the suspected shooter and he was arrested at a home in the 1500 block of North Smallwood Street.

Investigators say they believe that the teen fatally shot the security guard after a dispute and altercation at the McDonald's location.

The 15-year-old was charged as an adult with first-degree murder. No details about his initial court appearance were released.

