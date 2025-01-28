Early in the afternoon on Sunday, Jan. 12, first responders were called to the fast food restaurant in the 4400 block of Reisterstown Road, where they found 38-year-old Jamal Davis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Baltimore Police Department announced that a 15-year-old has been identified as the suspected shooter and he was arrested at a home in the 1500 block of North Smallwood Street.

Investigators say they believe that the teen fatally shot the security guard after a dispute and altercation at the McDonald's location.

The 15-year-old was charged as an adult with first-degree murder. No details about his initial court appearance were released.

