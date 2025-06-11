Fair 81°

Sex Abuse Allegations On School Property Lead To Baltimore County Teacher’s Arrest: Police

A Baltimore County public school teacher is behind bars without bond after being charged with sexually abusing a minor on school property, police announced.

Sean Brooks

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Sean Brooks, 40, was arrested by detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit, the agency said on Tuesday, June 11.

The charges stem from “alleged crimes that occurred on school premises,” investigators said.

Brooks is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Police did not identify the school where the abuse is alleged to have taken place. No other information has been released, and it remains unclear how many potential victims may be involved.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information or who believes they may also be a victim of Brooks to come forward.

“If anyone has additional information or believes that they may be a victim of Brooks, please contact the police department at 410-887-7720 or DSS at 410-887-8463,” the department stated.

No additional details have been released by the department. This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

