Reisterstown Man Crashes Into Wmata Bus During Virginia Police Chase: VSP

It happened late Saturday night, April 19, after troopers tried to stop an Infiniti driving recklessly on I-495 northbound at the Mixing Bowl, according to VSP spokesperson Matthew Demlein.

Instead of pulling over, the driver — later identified as Cory Michael-Joseph Zufall, 21, of Reisterstown — kept going. Troopers attempted to stop the car on Gallows Road, but the maneuver failed.

Zufall jumped back on the interstate before exiting onto Route 7 eastbound, police said.

He clipped the mirror of a third vehicle before losing control near the intersection of Route 7 and South Walter Reed Drive.

That’s when his Infiniti slammed into a Honda Odyssey minivan and a WMATA bus.

Zufall was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Odyssey was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No passengers were on the WMATA bus at the time, and the bus driver wasn’t hurt.

Three passengers riding with Zufall were identified and released.

Zufall is now facing charges that include:

Four counts of felony hit and run;

One count of misdemeanor hit and run;

One count of felony eluding;

Reckless driving.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

