Rapist Serving Five Life Sentences Linked To Violent Baltimore County Murder 44 Years Later

Samuel Allen was gunned down inside his Liberty Road home in August 1981 while his wife and daughter looked on in horror, according to Baltimore County Police.

Detectives said an armed intruder wearing surgical gloves burst in with a bag, demanded money, and then shot Allen once in the upper body when he walked into the kitchen.

The gunman grabbed Allen’s wallet, forced his daughter outside at gunpoint, and vanished — accidentally leaving behind the very evidence that would eventually expose him.

Officers recovered the bag and a shirt at the scene and packaged them as evidence. But despite an exhaustive investigation, the trail went cold for decades.

It wasn’t until 2023 — after detectives revisited the case and sent the items to DNA Laboratories International — that the mystery finally cracked wide open. Analysts developed a CODIS-eligible DNA profile from the blue bag, which hit on a suspect in November 2024.

That suspect turned out to be 75-year-old Alan Bass, an inmate in Delaware already serving five consecutive life sentences on rape convictions.

On January 31, 2025, scientists confirmed Bass’s DNA matched the profile from the bag recovered in Allen’s home, investigators said.

While Bass has now been officially charged with Allen’s murder, authorities said he will not be brought back to Maryland to stand trial because of significant health problems.

If that status changes, prosecutors are ready to move forward.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reisterstown and receive free news updates.