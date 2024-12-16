Purple Reign: Great-Grandma In Reisterstown Scores $200K Ravens Scratch-Off Jackpot

Betty Hughes, a lifelong Ravens fan from Reisterstown, was shopping with her daughter at the Giant on Reisterstown Road when the big win struck.

Like a seasoned quarterback, she called the play, scratching the ticket right there in the store.

“We were shocked when she scratched off that football,” her daughter said at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, where she claimed the prize with her daughter.

Hughes' initial response? “Be quiet. We’ve got to get to the car," she mused.

Now, with three children, seven grandchildren, and more great-grandkids on the way, Betty’s planning to share her good fortune, calling it a "purple Christmas" for the ages.

The lucky Giant that sold the ticket also scored big, earning a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.

There’s still time to try your luck—six more $200,000 top prizes remain in the Ravens X10 game. And for diehard fans, non-winning tickets can be entered for a second-chance promotion with prizes like Ravens season tickets and even 20 years of premium seats.

