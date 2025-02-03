Princeton Sports, a beloved, family-run business that first opened in Baltimore’s Park Circle in 1936, has announced it is closing for good.

“For 89 incredible years, it is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of Princeton Sports,” store owners Alan and Paul Davis said in a statement.

“This marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in our family’s history—a journey that began with our grandparents and grew into something far greater than we ever imagined.”

Known for its high-quality bikes, ski gear, and outdoor equipment, Princeton Sports has been a go-to spot for athletes and adventurers across Maryland for decades.

Owners expressed their deep gratitude to the loyal customers and dedicated employees who helped build the store’s legacy.

“We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated employees, who have been the backbone of Princeton Sports,” the Davis family said. “Your hard work, passion, and loyalty have been instrumental in building this company’s legacy.

"To our customers, thank you for trusting us with your needs and being a part of our journey.”

Before the final closure, Princeton Sports will be holding a retirement sale to clear out inventory and celebrate its legacy. The store will be closed Monday through Friday this week to prepare and will reopen Saturday at 10 a.m. with regular hours.

While Princeton Sports is closing, the owners say the memories, friendships, and adventures shared over the years will live on.

