Orioles Fan From NY Hits Home Run With $50K Maryland Lottery Win While House Hunting

Juan Infante, a longtime lottery fan and diehard Orioles supporter, scored big during a visit to Baltimore, proving that sometimes Lady Luck shines on baseball fans too.

Infante and his wife have been eyeing homes in Maryland’s competitive market when a pit stop at Sam’s Lobby Shop on North Calvert Street added some serious cash to their down payment fund.

“Maryland’s doing a great job,” Infante joked after claiming his prize. “This is a down payment!”

Initially drawn to the store for his favorite crossword-themed scratch-offs, Infante decided to take a chance on the $5 Cash Boom ticket after winning $10 on another game.

He wasn’t prepared for what happened next.

“It revealed three vaults,” he said. “I thought it was $50, so I scanned it. Then I saw all the zeros!”

After confirming his $50,000 win, Infante celebrated with the store owner, whose shop now proudly displays a photo of the winning ticket. Sam’s Lobby Shop also scored a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the top-prize winner.

A bartender by trade, Infante is no stranger to Baltimore, frequently sporting Ravens and Orioles gear, though it remains unclear if he was on hand to witness Baltimore's drubbing of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday aternoon.

The Cash Boom game, which launched in September 2023, still has three top prizes of $50,000 waiting to be claimed.

With Maryland treating him this well, Infante might just trade his New York address for a Maryland one sooner than planned.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reisterstown and receive free news updates.