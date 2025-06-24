Nearly Half-Ton Of Psychedelic Drug Bound For Maryland Seized In Baltimore: CBP

Baltimore Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized nearly 700 pounds of DMT, a powerful psychedelic drug similar to LSD, that was being shipped from Mexico to Harford County, authorities announced Tuesday, June 24.

In total, CBP officers confiscated 695 pounds, 9 ounces of Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) — just shy of half a ton — after inspecting three separate air cargo shipments that arrived in Baltimore between May 7 and May 27.

The drugs were shipped from Chiapas, Mexico, and were destined for an address in Harford County, CBP said.

According to the agency, each of the three shipments contained four boxes, which were packed with a total of 300 vacuum-sealed bags filled with a brown, powdery substance.

“CBP officers examined a random selection of the vacuum-sealed bags from each shipment and discovered a brown, powdery substance,” officials said.

“CBP’s scientists identified the substance as DMT.”

The full load weighed about 315.5 kilograms — or 695 pounds, 9 ounces — and carried a street value of approximately $555,000, according to CBP.

DMT is a Schedule I controlled substance that delivers intense, short-term hallucinogenic effects, often sought out by users looking for an LSD-like high without long-lasting perceptual changes, according to federal officials.

It can be smoked, snorted, injected, or consumed orally in traditional brews like ayahuasca.

Officials emphasized the dangers of the drug and the increasing threat of overseas shipments.

DMT has no approved medical use in the United States.

“The global marketplace has allowed unscrupulous people in our communities to order dangerous drugs, such as DMT, from overseas manufacturers that could hurt and potentially kill abusers,” Jason Kropiewnicki, CBP’s acting Area Port Director in Baltimore stated.

“Inspecting imports remains a critical component of Customs and Border Protection’s border security mission, and seizures like this are one way in which CBP helps to protect our communities.”

CBP confirmed the drugs have been seized and an investigation is ongoing.

