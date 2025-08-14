Dant and six friends left Maryland on July 25 for “the motorcycle trip of a lifetime,” his friends said, though it took an unexpectedly tragic turn.

The initial plan was to ride through Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Tetons, and eventually make it to Sturgis for the 85th Anniversary Rally.

But on the morning of July 28, “while leaving Lincoln, Nebraska, Johnny lost control of his motorcycle and was involved in a serious accident,” Matt Lisa DiSimone, who organized a fundraiser for Dant's family, wrote.

The crash left Dant with nine fractured ribs, bilateral collapsed lungs, and a broken hand.

He later underwent a four-hour surgery to repair his lungs and have his ribs surgically plated, DiSimone said. He spent four days in the Intensive Care Unit and has now been hospitalized for 13 days.

“Thankfully, Johnny’s condition continues to improve, and doctors are hopeful he may be discharged within the coming week,” the GoFundMe set up for Dant states.

However, his recovery presents a new challenge — doctors will not clear him to fly from Nebraska back home to Baltimore, and will instead require transport by medical ambulance for the 19-hour trip home.

"This specialized transport comes at a significant cost," his friend said.

Dant, described in the GoFundMe as “a devoted father of three,” is “eager to reunite with his sons and continue his recovery at home.” His friends, family, and fellow riders are urging anyone able to donate to help cover the cost of the cross-country medical transport.

The Baltimore Ramblers MC, of which Dant is a member, posted on social media: “This is a brother of ours who went down on his motorcycle on his way to Sturgis."

"He's recovering in Lincoln, Nebraska, but needs help getting back to (Maryland). The ambulance cost for the trip back is pretty expensive. Anything is greatly appreciated.”

