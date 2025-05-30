Maryland Teacher Accused Of Sex Crimes On School Grounds: Police

Roger Myers, 61, was taken into custody on Friday, May 31, by detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit, the department announced.

According to officials, Myers is facing multiple sex offense and assault charges tied to alleged incidents that took place on school premises. Police did not specify which school or the number of alleged victims involved.

Myers is currently employed by Baltimore County Public Schools and remains held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond as the investigation continues.

The Baltimore County Police Department is urging anyone who believes they may have been victimized — or anyone with information related to the case — to contact investigators by calling 410-887-7720.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reisterstown and receive free news updates.