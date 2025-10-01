Malik Jamil Pleasant, 29, was arrested on Sept. 22 in Baltimore by the Maryland State Apprehension Team and the US Marshals Capital Region Fugitive Task Force, police said.

Troopers said Pleasant was wanted on an open warrant for violating probation stemming from a conspiracy-to-commit-first-degree-assault conviction in a prior Baltimore City shooting case.

He is being held without bail at the Baltimore Central Booking Intake Facility.

During the road rage investigation, MSP’s Highway Gun Crimes Initiative developed intel linking Pleasant to firearms and narcotics violations, officials said.

Search warrants on Pleasant’s home and vehicles turned up plenty of contraband, including more than 850 suspected fentanyl pills, a handgun, a ballistic vest, a drug ledger, and ammunition.

Pleasant is barred from possessing guns, ammo, or body armor, investigators noted.

On Thursday, Sept. 25, the District Court for Baltimore City issued a new arrest warrant charging Pleasant with:

Possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

Felony possession of a large amount of fentanyl;

Illegal firearms possession;

Illegal possession of body armor;

Other related charges.

“The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways,” officials said in a statement.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reisterstown and receive free news updates.