A violent MS-13 gang member wanted in his home country of El Salvador has been arrested in Maryland, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Joel Armando Mejia-Benitez, 38, was taken into custody in Silver Spring last week, ICE officials confirmed.

Mejia-Benitez, a known member of the transnational MS-13 gang, is wanted in El Salvador on firearms-related charges.

ICE said Mejia-Benitez first entered the US illegally in 2004, when he was caught by Border Patrol near Sullivan City in Texas.

A judge ordered him deported in 2005, and he was removed to El Salvador the following year.

But he reentered the country undetected and was arrested again in 2014. He now faces a reinstated final order of removal and will remain in ICE custody.

He now finds himself behind bars in the US and facing deportation—again.

“The arrest of this violent MS-13 gang member is a critical step in our ongoing mission to safeguard our communities,” said Nikita Baker, acting field office director for ICE Baltimore.

“We remain steadfast in prioritizing public safety and protecting national security by targeting and removing dangerous criminal aliens who threaten the well-being of our Maryland residents.”

