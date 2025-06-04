Fair 91°

SHARE

Human Remains Found At Patapsco Valley State Park In Maryland (Developing)

Parts of Patapsco Valley State Park were closed in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon when a hiker made a grisly discovery, according to multiple reports.

Patapsco Valley State Park

Patapsco Valley State Park

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Maryland Natural Resources Police say that human remains were located near the Forest Glen Trail in the Baltimore County park, prompting an intensive investigation on June 4.

No details about the investigation have been released by police.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as more information is released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group

to follow Daily Voice Reisterstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE