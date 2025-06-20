Bilal Yusuf-Muhammad Abdullah Jr., 36, of Baltimore, was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with police near Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street on the night of Tuesday, June 17, according to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

The officer injured in the shooting was identified as Det. Devin Yancy, an eight-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department assigned to the Group Violence Unit.

He was shot in the foot and taken to Shock Trauma, where he remained in fair condition and underwent surgery the following day.

According to police, the incident began around 7:15 p.m., when officers patrolling the area spotted a man they believed to be armed.

That man — later identified as Abdullah — allegedly pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking Yancy.

Officers Omar Rodriguez (6-year veteran, Group Violence Unit) and Ashley Negron (7-year veteran, Patrol Division), returned fire along with Yancy.

Abdullah was shot and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 11:15 p.m., officials said.

Several blocks were shut down as a massive police presence responded to the scene. Crime scene tape lined Pennsylvania Avenue while flashing lights lit up the street.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is continuing to investigate the shooting, alongside BPD’s Special Investigations Response Team and Homicide Section.

Body-worn camera footage will be released in accordance with BPD policy.

Anyone with information — including cell phone or surveillance video — is asked to contact the IID

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reisterstown and receive free news updates.