Now, 5-year-old Gibson Rivera Theimer suffered serious injuries—and his Maryland community is rallying to help.

The boy is fighting for his life at a Baltimore hospital after a devastating lawn mower accident that cost him his right foot, leaving his family and community reeling.

Theimer was playing outside on Saturday, May 10, when the unthinkable happened, according to family friends and neighbors.

He was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where he remains in critical condition days after the accident.

Loved ones say Gibson now faces a long, painful recovery that will require multiple surgeries, extensive physical therapy, and the eventual need for prosthetics.

In response, supporters have launched a GoFundMe titled "Urgent Help Needed for 5-Year-Old Gibson Rivera Theimer", which has already raised more than $33,000 toward its $50,000 goal in just two days.

“Gibson’s road to recovery will be long and difficult, involving extensive medical care, rehabilitation, and the eventual need for prosthetics,” the fundraiser states.

“His family is facing overwhelming medical expenses and needs our support during this heartbreaking time.”

Gibson’s Pre-K teacher, Lissa Crane, shared a touching tribute to the bright, curious boy she says lights up her classroom every day.

“He is so very sweet, intelligent, and always smiling,” Crane wrote.

“When he arrives at school, no matter where I am in the classroom, he runs to me and gives me a big hug around my legs," she remembered. "He knows almost every country’s capital and is always asking to know how things work.

"Last week, he asked me how to spell Kazakhstan so he could learn to write it. He is a very special little man.”

Neighbor David Westlein also called on the Olney community to come together.

“Hope and healing for Gibson,” Westlein posted.

“As he faces a long road to recovery, he and his family need our help. Let’s unite for Gibson—your support means more than just meeting financial goals; it signifies a beacon of hope and community strength.”

Supporters are asking people to donate and share Gibson’s story to help cover the growing costs of his care.

Those interested in donating can do so here.

"Our community is wrapping (its) arms around a 5 year old little boy who suffered a devastating injury from a lawnmower accident this past weekend," another neighbor wrote. "Donating any amount will help provide relief to his family as they navigate the tough road ahead."

