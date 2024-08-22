Partly Cloudy 77°

Football Player Who Died During Medical Emergency At Maryland HS Remembered As Gentle Giant

The death of a 16-year-old in Baltimore has left a hole in the hearts of his friends and family as big as the holes he opened up for his team on the football field.

Leslie Noble

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Franklin High School

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Wallstreethotrod at English Wikipedia
Zak Failla
During a summer practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, first responders were called to Franklin High School in Reisterstown, when Leslie Noble suffered a medical emergency. 

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, leaving his loved ones reeling.

"Leslie was known for his outgoing personality and his talents on and off the football field," Tekeiska Perry said

"His infectious laughter, his unwavering love for his family and friends and his bright future ahead of him has been cut short." 

Following the teen's death, there has been an outpouring of support for his family, as the community continues to grapple with his loss.

Noble died as the young offensive lineman was mapping out his future playing college football, according to a former coach.

A candlelight vigil was held for Noble on Wednesday night that was heavily attended by friends, family, and well-wishers sporting red, black, and silver.

"The family has felt such an outpour of empathy and love from everyone during this process and are grateful for your consideration and your kindness during this unfathomably difficult," Perry added. 

"Your support will mean more than words can express, and it will help them honor Leslie's memory in a way that truly reflects the extraordinary person he was." 

A GoFundMe set up to help offset costs for Noble's funeral can be found here.

