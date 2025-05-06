Thunderstorm Rain in Vicinity 61°

SHARE

Fire Alarm Forces Evacuation Of Mitchell Courthouse In Downtown Baltimore

The Mitchell Courthouse in Baltimore had to be evacuated on Tuesday afternoon due to a fire alarm going off, the sheriff's office confirmed. 

Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse

Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse

 Photo Credit: Image capture © 2022 Google
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on May 6, first responders were called to the building, where there was a reported fire alarm that went up, prompting the emergency response.

"A fire alarm has been reported at the Mitchell Courthouse," a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office said. "The building has been evacuated and the Fire Department is on the scene." 

The small fire was reportedly contained to a single office inside the courthouse. No injuries or property damage was initially reported.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Reisterstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE