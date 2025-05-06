Fire Alarm Forces Evacuation Of Mitchell Courthouse In Downtown Baltimore

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on May 6, first responders were called to the building, where there was a reported fire alarm that went up, prompting the emergency response.

"A fire alarm has been reported at the Mitchell Courthouse," a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office said. "The building has been evacuated and the Fire Department is on the scene."

The small fire was reportedly contained to a single office inside the courthouse. No injuries or property damage was initially reported.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

