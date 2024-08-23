Father Who Left Gun Out That Led Toddler's Baltimore Death Admits To Manslaughter: Prosecutors

Christopher Gamble has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, with all but 10 years suspended, with the first five without the possibility of parole in connection to the death of 2-year-old Charlee Gamble.

On Dec. 17, Gamble dropped his daughter off at Sinai Hospital, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, leaving her with the staff before driving away.

Less than 15 minutes later, prosecutors say that Gamble returned to the hospital to drop off the girl's mother, left again, then returned a third time sporting new clothes, staying this time with police who were called to investigate the walk-in shooting.

Charlee Gamble died less than 90 minutes after she was dropped off at the hospital.

An autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner later determined that the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head and it was ruled a homicide.

On the night of the shooting, prosecutors say that Gamble was living in the 6000 block of Park Heights Avenue with a woman and four children.

Officers executed a search warrant at that location and found blood on the ground outside the lobby front door, on the walls in the hallway, on the apartment door, and inside the apartment on the walls, floor, and in the bedroom.

Located next to a TV stand on the carpet was evidence of a possible head wound.

Further investigation found a small hole in the ceiling of the bedroom, caused by a 9mm bullet that went through the ceiling and into a neighbor's apartment, where it was recovered.

Video from the apartment complex showed Gamble running out of the lobby with the girl in his arms, who was "visibly dripping blood from her head and appearance unconscious."

Citiwatch and private video footage recovered from the route between Gamble's residence, investigators said, and the hospital showed that during the second trip to the hospital, he took a detour from the direct route, exited his vehicle, and appeared to toss something into the storm drain on Clover Road, according to prosecutors.

A black Polymer 80 9mm semiautomatic handgun with a shell casing “stove-piped” in the ejection port and a magazine inserted with seven additional live rounds was recovered in the area.

Gamble later admitted that he purchased the "ghost gun" on the street for $600. He claimed that the child picked up the gun off a TV stand, and he told police she shot; however, the girl's mother said that on the way to the hospital, "Gamble kept saying it was his fault and that he wanted to die."

"This is a devastating case that exemplifies the horrific consequences of unsafe gun storage and illegal gun possession," State's Attorney Ivan Bates stated. "Today's plea and sentencing are a sobering reminder of the devastating consequences that illegal handguns have had on our great city."

Gamble pleaded guilty to manslaughter and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence.

"Leaving an unsecured, illegal firearm within reach of a child is an act of profound negligence that has resulted in a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy," Bates continued. "No outcome in court can bring back Charlee Gamble.

"Her death is the most significant consequence (Gamble) will face for the rest of his life."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reisterstown and receive free news updates.