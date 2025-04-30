Explosion Rocks Parking Lot Of Baltimore Business; Man, 23, Arrested: Police

Brent Goetz, 23, of Baltimore County, was arrested on Monday, April 28, after investigators linked him to a weekend explosion in the 6300 block of Eastern Avenue in Baltimore, authorities announced.

The blast occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in the rear parking lot of the business, police say. It is alleged that Goetz set off a device near several unidentified victims before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported, but the victims — along with Goetz — ran from the area before emergency responders arrived.

The Baltimore City Police Bomb Squad, Fire Department, and federal partners launched an immediate investigation.

Detectives quickly identified Goetz and arrested him the day after the explosion without incident in the 3000 block of Ross Avenue.

He was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with possessing a destructive device and second-degree assault.

Officials have not disclosed what kind of device was used or a potential motive for the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

