Dandre Woods-Bethel was sentenced on Monday, Aug. 25, to two life terms plus 28 years for the September 2020 double murder of Michelle Green and Julie Rice, according to Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates.

Woods-Bethel, now convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and multiple gun charges, fatally shot Green and Rice while three other women managed to escape without being struck.

Prosecutors said the bloodshed erupted on the evening of Sept. 12, 2020, when Woods-Bethel came out of his house on Clifton Park Terrace and told the women: “Y’all need to clear the block.”

Moments later, he returned with a gun and started shooting.

Green and Rice were both struck and rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where they later died from their injuries. Police said investigators recovered four shell casings, a projectile, and a cellphone from the suspect’s porch.

While alone in an interview room after his arrest, Woods-Bethel allegedly made chilling statements.

“I should have used hollow points,” he was recorded saying, before adding, “I didn’t mean to hurt them,” and “I hope I didn’t hit no babies.” When formally questioned, his first words were: “How many caskets?”

State’s Attorney Bates said the case showed the perseverance of both prosecutors and Baltimore Police.

“Ensuring that this defendant is never able to threaten and kill more victims after five years of legal battling is a testament to the Baltimore Police Department’s and Assistant State’s Attorney Yeager’s tenacity and perseverance,” Bates said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Yeager prosecuted the case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reisterstown and receive free news updates.