Baltimore Ravens Reveal Game-Changing M&T Bank Stadium Renovations For 2025

The Baltimore Ravens have dropped fresh details on Phase Two of their massive, multi-year M&T Bank Stadium renovation, and it's shaping up to deliver one of the most electrifying game day experiences in the NFL.

Picture massive LED displays, a tailgate-and-concert zone, sushi in the end zone, and an immersive retail store open year-round.

It’s all part of “The Next Evolution,” a planned transformation of M&T Bank Stadium, announced in 2023 and set to span through 2026.

“The upgrades will enhance the gameday experience and provide year-round offerings for all fans, ensuring ‘The Bank’ remains one of the top sports and entertainment venues in the world,” the team said Tuesday, May 27.

Here’s what’s coming in 2025 and beyond:

West Retail Store (Section 140)

The stadium’s former ticket office is being converted into a 4,900-square-foot retail store with RFID self-checkout, immersive LED player-jersey displays, and video panels.

Stadium-Wide Video Displays

29 new digital boards are being installed, including a 216-foot display at Gate A — even wider than RavensVision.

The new screens will total more than 6,500-square-feet and 75 million pixels. Over 100 concourse televisions are also being upgraded.

Raveneous Chicken Walkthrough (Section 153)

A fan-favorite food option gets a full-scale upgrade with self-serve food slides, reach-in coolers, and LED signage designed to move lines fast.

North Plaza Entrance

The new grand entrance to the stadium will feature two towering structures and serve as a space for year-round events.

Northeast Retail & Hospitality Village

A 6,600-square-foot Nike-powered retail store with a second-floor hospitality area will be open year-round, featuring RFID checkout, a jersey customization lab, and immersive lighting.

Northwest Tailgate & Concert Venue

Coming in 2026, this three-tier open-air destination will offer a main stage, sports bar, and premier views — expected to become the stadium’s go-to pregame hotspot.

Premium Clubs (Coming 2025)

The Ravens have introduced three new clubs for PSL holders:

The Raven: Located near the 50-yard line, inspired by the team’s literary namesake, this club offers thematic décor and an elevated viewing experience.

Champions Club: Behind the west end zone, this club features two bars themed around each Super Bowl win, with all-inclusive food, drinks, and private restrooms.

The Trust: A high-end lounge in the lower concourse with views of the players’ tunnel and postgame press conference room, designed to echo the feel of a classic Baltimore bank.

Legends Suites (West End Zone)

Two rows of seating directly on the field, private suites, and access to a members-only lounge featuring bar service and a sushi station.

Kevin Byrne Press Box

Media space in the southeast corner of the stadium will undergo additional upgrades in 2025, giving reporters a state-of-the-art environment to cover the action.

More than just touchdowns are coming to M&T Bank Stadium next season.

