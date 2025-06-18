Baltimore Officer Needs Surgery After Being Shot By Gunman Killed In Shootout: Police

The violent shootout happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street, police said.

Officers patrolling the area spotted a man they believed to be armed, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

During the encounter, the man allegedly pulled a gun and opened fire, striking one officer in the foot.

Three officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.

Both the officer and the gunman were rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

The officer — an eight-year veteran of the department — remained in "fair condition" and was scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was pronounced dead just before 11:15 p.m., police said.

Baltimore Police shut down several blocks as a massive response unfolded. Crime scene tape lined the street as flashing lights lit up Pennsylvania Avenue.

Investigators from the department’s Special Investigations Response Team and Homicide Section are handling the case alongside the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Body camera footage will be released in accordance with the department’s Public Release of Critical Incident Recordings Policy, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reisterstown and receive free news updates.