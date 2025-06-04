Fair 91°

Baltimore Marina Runs Red As Mysterious Oil Spill Oozes Into Waterfront (Photos)

A 100-gallon mystery spill has turned Baltimore’s Fells Point Marina blood red — and now state crews and the Coast Guard are scrambling to clean up the mess.

Officials were called to Fells Point for the 100-gallon oil spill.

 Photo Credit: Maryland Department of the Environment
 Photo Credit: Maryland Department of the Environment
 Photo Credit: Maryland Department of the Environment
 Photo Credit: Maryland Department of the Environment
Zak Failla
Waterfront visitors were stunned in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood when they found it coated in a vivid red slick on Tuesday, June 4, after a 100-gallon oil spill of unknown origin blanketed the docks in dyed petroleum, officials said.

The Maryland Department of the Environment confirmed its emergency response team was on site, working alongside the US Coast Guard and private contractors to contain the strange-colored spill.

“The red color is coming from dye in the oil,” the agency said. “The origin is unknown.”

Photos showed deep red sludge swirling between boats near the Constellation Energy tower, creeping under docks and around piers as hazmat booms floated in place to stop it from spilling into the Inner Harbor.

The slick sparked alarm among marina staff and boaters as the unnaturally tinted water spread through the basin. No injuries or wildlife impacts were immediately reported.

Officials are still working to identify where the oil came from, who’s responsible — and how the spill happened.

