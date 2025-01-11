50 Wins, $100K Surprise: Reisterstown Woman’s Scratch-Off Confusion Pays Big

The Reisterstown resident bought the ticket at the Royal Farms on Hanover Pike, hoping for some good luck. When she scratched off all 50 blocks and matched every single one, she thought she’d won big.

But tallying up the prizes proved tricky.

“I thought I only won $60,000,” she said, laughing. It wasn’t until she double-checked her numbers that she realized she hit $100,000. “I was very excited!”

A retired government worker, the lucky winner rushed home to share the news with her family.

She plans to use the prize to help her daughter buy a new house, and in the meantime, she’ll keep playing, hoping to snag one of the game’s top $5 million prizes.

“I want to win that $5 million,” she said with a smile.

The $5,000,000 Cash game launched in February 2024 and still has plenty of big prizes, including more than a million ranging from $100 to $10,000.

The Reisterstown woman’s $100,000 win marks the third of ten second-tier prizes.

