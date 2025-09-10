$237K Caterpillar Dozer Stolen In Maryland Stopped At Baltimore Port Before Ghana Shipment: CBP

Customs and Border Protection said officers at the Port of Baltimore intercepted the 2015 Caterpillar D8T tractor dozer on Wednesday, Sept. 3, during a routine export exam.

The heavy equipment, valued at about $237,000, was headed to Accra, Ghana, when CBP officers found that its vehicle identification number matched an active stolen vehicle report out of Carroll County.

Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the theft report, and the dozer was seized.

According to CBP, Ghana is one of the most common destinations for stolen vehicles leaving US ports.

An estimated 60 percent of the 250 stolen vehicle exports recovered by Baltimore officers last year were bound for West Africa, including 28 headed to Ghana, officials noted.

Nationwide, CBP reported seizing 1,445 stolen vehicles in 2024, up 10 percent from 2023 and 81 percent higher than 2021.

“Customs and Border Protection officers continue to combat transnational criminal organizations by interrupting the international trade in stolen vehicles at our seaports,” Jason Kropiewnicki, CBP’s Acting Area Port Director in Baltimore, said.

“We will continue to secure our nation’s borders, recover stolen vehicle exports, and work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold these criminal organizations accountable.”

