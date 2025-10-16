From The Court To The Catwalk: Randallstown's Angel Reese Makes Victoria’s Secret History

The Randallstown native and WNBA star made history on Wednesday, becoming the first pro athlete — along with gymnast Suni Lee on Oct. 15 — to walk the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

"Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria Secret ANGEL," Reese previously posted. "I’m finally getting my wings."

Ahead of her debut, the 23-year-old Chicago Sky forward shared photos of her prep before the event.

Reese donned what TMZ described as "an alluring pink lingerie set decorated with pink florals, and completed with a garter and a furry flower-covered shawl."

"She also strutted her stuff in a lacy pink bra and panties set accessorized by a barely-there, cut-up, bedazzled T-shirt and glamorous silver and white wings."

After her catwalk debut, Reese posted photos that lit up her comments section.

"Our ANGEL 🪽✨," the Victoria's Secret account commented on a post she made on Instagram.

The Chicago Sky also had a simple response of their own, sticking simply to emojis: 😍😍😍😍.

Reebok summed it up succinctly after Reese's debut with a post of their own.

"Always an Angel."

Reese, a four-time IAAM A Conference champion and McDonald’s All-American, starred at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore before becoming the second-ranked recruit in her class in 2020.

She spent her freshman year at the University of Maryland, repping her home state on the national stage.

Reese’s No. 10 was retired by St. Frances Academy, where she was a four-year varsity standout before launching her college and professional career.

